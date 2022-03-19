Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 2,325 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $108.38.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
