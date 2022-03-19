Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 2,325 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

