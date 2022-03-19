Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DNE stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.27. The stock has a market cap of £85.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 324.45 ($4.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 523.84 ($6.81).
