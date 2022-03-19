Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DNE stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.27. The stock has a market cap of £85.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 324.45 ($4.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 523.84 ($6.81).

Get Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust alerts:

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.