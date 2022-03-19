Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.