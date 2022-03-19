E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($13.74) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.37.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

