E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

E2open Parent stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

