Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Nina Richardson Sells 3,886 Shares

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $13,678.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EAR opened at $5.27 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eargo by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Eargo by 95.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eargo by 2,242.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eargo in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.