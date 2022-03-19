Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 743,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

