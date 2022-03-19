Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NYSE ETJ opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $11.74.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
