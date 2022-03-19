Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 230 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.