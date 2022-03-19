Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

