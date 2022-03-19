Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

