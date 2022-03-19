Edge Capital Group LLC Has $408,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

LOW stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

