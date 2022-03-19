Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 10,883 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

