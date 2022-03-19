Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

