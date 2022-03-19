eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

