Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,452,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,488,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,984,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.