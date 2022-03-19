Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of GBX 64.72 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.73 ($3.43).

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.