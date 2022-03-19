Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of GBX 64.72 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.73 ($3.43).
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
