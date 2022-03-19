Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$68.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMRAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.