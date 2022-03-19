Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$68.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.08.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE:EMA opened at C$59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$54.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.56. The stock has a market cap of C$15.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 130.05%.

About Emera (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.