Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 3,360,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,329. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

