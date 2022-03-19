Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.53. 18,323,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

