Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares traded up 8.4% on Thursday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$3.85 to C$5.40. The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.41. 36,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 921,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 940.77.
About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)
