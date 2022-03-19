Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares traded up 8.4% on Thursday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$3.85 to C$5.40. The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.41. 36,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 921,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 940.77.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

