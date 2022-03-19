EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

