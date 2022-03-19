Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETTX. Wedbush downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

