Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envela in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.21. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Envela by 35,742.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter valued at $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

