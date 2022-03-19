Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 528,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.97 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,967,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.