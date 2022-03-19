Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

