Equities Analysts Set Expectations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

