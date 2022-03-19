Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.06 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

