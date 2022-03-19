Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WTRG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

