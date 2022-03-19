Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WTRG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Utilities (WTRG)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.