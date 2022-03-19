Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.86. 3,361,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,433. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

