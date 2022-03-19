Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGN. StockNews.com upgraded Evogene to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

