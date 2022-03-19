Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EVOL stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 371,772 shares of company stock valued at $677,526. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
