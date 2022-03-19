Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

