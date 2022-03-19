Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78.
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
