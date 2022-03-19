Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:EIF opened at C$40.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.80.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

