eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $25.21 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.