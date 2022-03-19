Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.72% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $161,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

