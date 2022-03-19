Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

