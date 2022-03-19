Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Receives $13.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research firms have commented on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,595,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 385,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 749.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 332,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

