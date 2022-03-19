Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FURCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

FURCF opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

