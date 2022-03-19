FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 18 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 984 ($12.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 991.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800 ($10.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FDM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.47) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.