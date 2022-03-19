Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $8,138.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

