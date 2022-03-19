Financial Contrast: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get AEye alerts:

AEye has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AEye and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.97%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and Horizon Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Horizon Global $782.12 million 0.18 -$31.72 million ($1.18) -4.47

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Horizon Global -4.06% N/A -6.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About AEye (Get Rating)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.