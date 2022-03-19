Financial Contrast: Stem (STEM) vs. Its Rivals

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stem to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stem and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 103 603 960 22 2.53

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 210.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 54.77%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s peers have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.33 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $24.01 million -6.88

Stem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stem beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

