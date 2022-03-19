Financial Survey: CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMC Materials and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.46 -$68.58 million ($2.50) -74.89 Daqo New Energy $1.68 billion 1.97 $756.22 million $9.86 4.56

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CMC Materials. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -5.91% 22.85% 9.68% Daqo New Energy 45.04% 48.27% 34.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CMC Materials and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 0 4 3 0 2.43 Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

CMC Materials currently has a consensus target price of $186.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 94.12%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats CMC Materials on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment develops, produces, and sells chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals; and develops and manufactures consumable products for cleaning advanced probe cards and test sockets. The Performance Materials segment provides pipeline and industrial materials comprising polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission, valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment; and routine and emergency maintenance services, as well as training services. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services; and engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

