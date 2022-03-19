Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 238,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The company has a market capitalization of C$140.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34.
Fiore Gold Company Profile (CVE:F)
