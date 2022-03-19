First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.36 Million

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post $94.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.90 million and the lowest is $91.92 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $392.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $394.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $421.25 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $430.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

FCF stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

