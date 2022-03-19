First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Chairman Sells $30,802.40 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $24.35 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

