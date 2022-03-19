First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

