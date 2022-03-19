First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 503,632 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FIBK opened at $38.09 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

