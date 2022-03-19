First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.80. 10,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48.
